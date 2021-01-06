Forest Service extends campground closures on 12 national forests

VALLEJO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Forest Service is extending the campground closure on 12 national forests in California in response to Gov. Newsom’s new Stay-at-Home Orders.

The regional orders will be in effect through Jan. 29.

The closed campgrounds on national forests are in California’s Greater Sacramento, Southern,

and San Joaquin zones including: Angeles, Cleveland, Eldorado, Inyo, Los Padres, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas, San Bernardino, Sequoia, Sierra, Stanislaus, and Tahoe.

Visitors to check with their local national forest before visiting.

“This order extension will protect visitors and our employees by reducing exposure to COVID-19

and mitigating the further burden on limited healthcare facilities,” said Randy Moore with the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region.