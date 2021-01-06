Forest Service extends campground closures on 12 national forests

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Forest Service is extending the campground closure on 12 national forests in California in response to Gov. Newsom’s new Stay-at-Home Orders.

The regional orders will be in effect through Jan. 29.

The closed campgrounds on national forests are in California’s Greater Sacramento, Southern,
and San Joaquin zones including: Angeles, Cleveland, Eldorado, Inyo, Los Padres, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas, San Bernardino, Sequoia, Sierra, Stanislaus, and Tahoe.

Visitors to check with their local national forest before visiting.

“This order extension will protect visitors and our employees by reducing exposure to COVID-19
and mitigating the further burden on limited healthcare facilities,” said Randy Moore with the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com