Food banks in Northern California getting support from Military Department

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 500 soldiers with the California Military Department have been deployed to support food banks across Northern California.

In a statement released Monday, Cal Guard says members of Joint Task Force 115 will be used to assist county food banks in Amador, Monterey, Riverside, Santa Cruz, and Santa Clara Counties.





It comes after members of Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing were called upon to help the California Emergency Medical Services last week.

