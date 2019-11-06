Following Bay Area shooting, Airbnb says it intends to verify all listings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Following the deadly mass shooting in Orinda that claimed the lives of 5 people, Airbnb says it intends to verify every single listing on its platform by the end of next year.

In a statement released Wednesday, Airbnb said the major policy change was made to “increase trust and safety” following the deadly Orinda house shooting that happened at a Halloween party that was being held at an Airbnb rental.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky shared an email with employees detailing the four solutions on updating its trust on the platform.

Cheksy said all hosts and listings will be “100 percent verified” as part of the process, including photos, addresses, and other listing details.

Airbnb will also start offering a guarantee for guests. That means if a listing isn’t described, Airbnb will try to find you a new place that is of equal or greater value or else be fully refunded.

Additionally, Airbnb plans to open a 24/7 hotline with live operators trained to deal with problems that guests may encounter.

The final policy addition is putting reservations through a “risk” analysis and running background checks on hosts and guests.

Airbnb said this will be done “to address unauthorized house parties, beginning on Dec. 15,” and will roll out globally through next year.

“This will help identify suspicious reservations and stop unauthorize parties before they start,” the statement read.

You can read more on Airbnb’s statement on trust here.

