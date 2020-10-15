Flex Alert issued for Oct 15 in California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KRON) — A statewide Flex Alert was issued for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as high temperatures sweep through California.

The California ISO, the statewide electric grid operator, is predicting many will be using air conditioning in the late afternoon through the evening.

“Conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and

supply, and avoid power interruptions,” the California ISO said.

Conserve energy by:

Turning off any extra lights

Avoid using laundry machines, dishwashers, vacuums until after 10 p.m.

Set A/C thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Many areas in the Bay Area will already be without electricity during the Flex Alert. Pacific Gas & Electric has initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff for parts of the bay while they are under a Red Flag Warning, on heightened alert for fire danger.

The California #ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, October 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your #energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/VB7dqlpGmi for tips on how to save energy. Read the news release: https://t.co/0pqr6w1gXj pic.twitter.com/GsuodcCuGR — California ISO (@California_ISO) October 15, 2020

