Fireworks spark blaze at Ontario home, officials say

Fireworks sparked a fire at a home in Ontario Tuesday afternoon, with towering billows of smoke still rising from the house nearly an hour after authorities responded.

Sky5 was flying overhead as firefighters tried putting out the fire just after 1 p.m., when bright red flames were still visible through the home’s windows. The city of Ontario said in a tweet that the fire was ignited by “a large amount of fireworks.”

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

Authorities first responded to the scene after police received reports of a loud explosion in the 400 block of West Francis Street, Ontario Police Lt. Russell told KTLA. City officials later said those were the sounds of fireworks going off.

At 12:52 p.m., Ontario Fire Department officials said multiple firefighting units had responded to the area. Nearly an hour later, at 1:45 p.m., firefighters were still hosing down the house and mopping up the area as Sky5 remained overhead.

Officials announced closures of the following streets — Francis, Locust and Maple between Fern and San Antonio.

ROAD CLOSURES: Francis, Locust, and Maple are closed between Fern and San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/IzS9FEzYzt — Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) March 16, 2021

No other details have been released by authorities.

Check back for updates to this developing story.