(KTXL) — It’s no secret that wildfires happen often in California.

According to Statista, nearly 2.23 million acres of California land were burned by wildfires in 2021.

However, not all fires in California are built the same.

The National Park Service says that prescribed burns are conducted regularly throughout the state to eliminate hazardous fuel loads near developed areas, manage landscapes, restore natural woodlands, and for research purposes.

But what happens if a controlled fire becomes uncontrollable?

This question has been answered in the form of the “Prescribed Fire Liability Claims Fund Pilot.”

California Senator Bill Dodd authored the bill in 2022, which sets $20 million aside, “in the rare instance that a prescribed or cultural burn escapes control.”

“The rollout of this fund is a big step toward keeping California communities safe,” Dodd said.

According to a press release from Cal Fire, the fund is “the first of its kind,” and is the result of collaborative efforts between multiple organizations that work to mitigate the risk of wildfires in California.

The release cites a lack of liability insurance for certified fire practitioners as a major barrier to increasing the use of prescribed fires, which is the primary reason for this fund being created.

Cal Fire Director Joe Tyler echoed this sentiment.

“The Prescribed Fire Claims Fund removes a significant barrier to obtaining insurance for potential damages from a prescribed fire or cultural burn conducted,” Tyler said.

The fund provides up to $2 million in liability coverage to controlled fire projects that are led by a qualified “burn boss” or cultural practitioner.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said, “The Prescribed Fire Claims fund will be critical to assisting our tribal groups, nonprofits, and private landowners who are leading the way.”

“We are using every tool to protect Californians,” Lara added.