8 injured after fire burns at high-rise apartment in West LA for 2nd time since 2013

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Eight people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after a fire ripped through a 25-story apartment building on L.A.’s westside Wednesday morning, officials said.

The flames broke out on the sixth floor in one of three buildings at the Barrington Plaza complex, located at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., around 8:37 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

It was the same building where a destructive fire burned about six years ago.

Resident Eric Kaya told KTLA he was in his seventh-floor apartment with his wife and child when they saw smoke and later fire coming from a neighboring unit, which he said was rented out as an Airbnb.

Kaya knocked on the neighbor’s door repeatedly, but later saw a man brought down on a ladder by firefighters.

Photo of active fire at 11740 West Wilshire Blvd. report at 8:37 AM PST. 📷: Public Domain Image @LAFD pic.twitter.com/PTjY8B6esS — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 29, 2020

He and his family also escaped, but Kaya didn’t have time to grab shoes as the fire worsened.“There was so much smoke I could barely breath,” he said.

Thick, dark smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the building’s southeast corner as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

LAFD initially said people apparently had leaped to safety before later confirming that no one jumped.

A photo tweeted by the agency showed a person apparently hanging out of a window near the raging flames, and a firefighter attempted to rescue him or her.

That person was ultimately rescued, according to video posted to Twitter.

Eight people were injured, including one critically, fire officials said around 10 a.m., after the blaze was knocked down. The youngest victim was 3 months old.

All were transported to local hospitals.

The bulk of the fire appeared to be out by 9:40 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. Several units on multiple floors sustained extensive damage, with twisted, melted metal and broken glass windows visible amid the building’s charred exterior.

Multiple people who fled to the roof were being hoisted out by helicopter shortly before 10 a.m., according to the footage.

The cause was not immediately known, but LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said it appeared to be “suspicious.”

A fire tore through the 11th floor of the same building on Oct. 18, 2013, injuring eight people, displacing dozens of residents and causing millions of dollars in damages, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The cause of that blaze was “undetermined,” but it was “most probably” sparked by a discarded cigarette, according to the Fire Department.

The 386-unit building, which was built in the early 1960s, did not have fire sprinklers, LAFD’s Brian Humphrey said at the time.

The area is located in the Sawtelle neighborhood, right along the border of L.A.’s upscale Brentwood neighborhood. It is several blocks away from the Department of Veteran Affairs’ West Los Angeles Medical Center, and a short drive away from the 405 Freeway.

A stretch of Wilshire could be seen blocked off by fire trucks and ambulances. With one of the busiest streets in the area effectively shut down, traffic was snarled in the area during the morning commute.

