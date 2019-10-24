Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Fire erupts in Santa Rosa’s Annadel State Park

California

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Crews are making good progress on a fire burning at Annadel State Park Thursday.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m.

Around 11 a.m. fire officials said the fire is holding at three acres and no evacuations are necessary at this time.

Firefighters will continue to work throughout the day to fully contain the fire and extinguish all hot spots.

Visitors of Spring Lake Park are currently being evacuated due to the fire.

Right now both entrances to Spring Lake Park are closed; avoid the area.

Check back for updates

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com