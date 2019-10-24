Fire erupts in Santa Rosa’s Annadel State Park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Crews are making good progress on a fire burning at Annadel State Park Thursday.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m.

The fire in Annadel State Park is holding at 3 acres. Firefighters are making good progress. No evacuations needed. https://t.co/5gvmFK9mXV — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) October 24, 2019

Around 11 a.m. fire officials said the fire is holding at three acres and no evacuations are necessary at this time.

Firefighters will continue to work throughout the day to fully contain the fire and extinguish all hot spots.

Visitors of Spring Lake Park are currently being evacuated due to the fire.

Right now both entrances to Spring Lake Park are closed; avoid the area.

