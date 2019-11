RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A fire is burning in the Bay Area city of Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Smoke is seen pouring over the East Bay.

It appears that the fire is burning along the Bay Trail near Interstate 580.

Further details on the fire are not available at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.