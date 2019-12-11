Final Oakland Raider game bids bittersweet farewell

OAKLAND, California (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders will play their final regular-season game in Oakland this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at RingCentral Coliseum.

As the final days approach, Raider Nation will look back at the memories that have been made at the Coliseum.

Tailgaters are expected to arrive bright and early Sunday morning for the last and final celebration, as it is the end of an era.

The Silver and Black are saying goodbye to the historic venue and looking ahead to their new $2 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders spent 47 seasons in Oakland and 13 years in Los Angeles.

The organization has won three Super Bowl Championships and two were in Oakland.

Quarterback and former Fresno State Bulldog Derek Carr says nothing can match the magic at the Coliseum.

“The Black Hole, you don’t go to any other stadium and see something like that. People have tried to imitate it. People have tried to steal their team’s name and add ‘Nation’ behind it, but there’s only one, it’s Raider Nation and it started here.”

