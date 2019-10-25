Felicity Huffman released from Bay Area prison before end of 14-day sentence

FILE – This Sept. 13, 2019 file photo shows actress Felicity Huffman leaving federal court after her sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston. A representative for Huffman says she reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(NBC News) — Actress Felicity Huffman was released from federal prison in Northern California on Friday after serving under two weeks for her role in a massive college admissions scandal.

Huffman began her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, about 40 miles east of San Francisco, on Oct. 15, but was released early as is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends, according to a prison official.

Huffman, a one-time Oscar nominee and the wife of actor William H. Macy, will also have to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service under the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani last month.

The 56-year-old actress admitted to paying for someone to proctor and correct her daughter’s college board test, which resulted in the score jumping 400 points above her PSAT performance to 1420 out of a possible 1600.

The FBI probe, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” found that well-heeled parents had paid ringleader Rick Singer to get their children into elite universities by boosting their college board exam scores or passing them off as top athletes worthy of special admission.

Prominent U.S. universities involved in Singer’s scheme included Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and the University of Southern California.

