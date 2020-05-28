Feds approve oil well & pipeline at Carrizo Plain Natl Monument, known for its wildflower blooms

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARRIZO PLAIN NATIONAL MONUMENT, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — The Carrizo Plain is known for its rare wildlife, important archeological sites, Soda Lake, and the San Andreas Fault– and each spring, it’s awash in wildflowers.

And soon, there will be a new oil well and pipeline there.

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management gave it the thumbs up recently.

Getting the well approved in this portion of California has been a back and forth battle for a couple of years now, after a conservation group there, Los Padres ForestWatch and Center for Biological Diversity, filed an objection saying the well would put wildlife in danger and damage the climate.

The area was made a national monument in 2001, but the group says the proposed well site would be on an existing oil pad that was last used in the 1950s that was grandfathered in under the monument proclamation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.