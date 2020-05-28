Feds approve oil well & pipeline at Carrizo Plain Natl Monument, known for its wildflower blooms

CARRIZO PLAIN NATIONAL MONUMENT, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — The Carrizo Plain is known for its rare wildlife, important archeological sites, Soda Lake, and the San Andreas Fault– and each spring, it’s awash in wildflowers.

And soon, there will be a new oil well and pipeline there.

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management gave it the thumbs up recently.

Getting the well approved in this portion of California has been a back and forth battle for a couple of years now, after a conservation group there, Los Padres ForestWatch and Center for Biological Diversity, filed an objection saying the well would put wildlife in danger and damage the climate.

The area was made a national monument in 2001, but the group says the proposed well site would be on an existing oil pad that was last used in the 1950s that was grandfathered in under the monument proclamation.

