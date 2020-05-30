Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in shooting amid protests in Oakland

OAKLAND,Calif. (KRON) – A Federal Protective Service officer died Friday night after suffering from a gunshot wound amid protests in Oakland, according to authorities.

The FBI released a statement saying a second officer was injured in the shooting.

Around 9:45 p.m., authorities say a car pulled up to the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building located at 1301 Clay Street in Oakland.

A person in the car shot at the security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, according to the FBI.

Officials say one officer died and the other suffered injuries.

FBI San Francisco and Oakland Police Department continue to investigate the shooting.

The Federal Protective Service provides law enforcement services at U.S. Government Facilities.

No other details have been released at this time.

