FBI investigates blast at anti-LGBTQ church in Southern California

EL MONTE, Calif. (KTLA) — Authorities are investigating an early Saturday explosion at an El Monte church whose stance against same-sex relationships has raised tensions in the community in recent weeks.

The FBI, which is probing the incident at First Works Baptist Church, called it an “IED attack” and asked the public’s help for tips that could lead to those responsible. A bomb had been thrown at the building, the agency told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Bureau spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said it’s too early to call it a hate crime, but “that’s always going to be considered as a theory when a house of worship is attacked,” according to the Associated Press.

While the motive remains under investigation, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she was aware of “anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynistic sermons” given by the church’s pastor.

She said that her office has referred the case to the county’s human rights commission, but stressed that “violence is never the answer.”

El Monte police responded to the church at 2600 Tyler Ave. along with the L.A. County Fire Department at around 1:15 a.m., Lt. Christopher Cano said.

Patrol officers who heard an explosion in the area initially thought it was a transformer, Cano said. The department received multiple calls about the noise, and officers later found the source to be a church with broken windows from which smoke was coming out, according to the lieutenant.

The windows had “blown out from some type of explosion,” Cano said. The walls outside had been vandalized with profanity.

My statement on this morning’s explosion at a local church in the City of El Monte. https://t.co/viTRZiy7sl pic.twitter.com/os4Nih6bW0 — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) January 23, 2021

Police were not aware of any injuries, Cano said. They called for a bomb squad from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department “just to ensure we have no secondary devices,” he added.

Labeled a hate group for being “anti-LGBTQ” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the First Works Baptist Church is the subject of a Change.org campaign that’s seeking to oust the place of worship from El Monte. The petition was started three weeks ago and has so far garnered more than 14,790 signatures.

According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Pastor Bruce Mejia recently reported an arson threat on social media, and that police Chief David Reynoso said his department was monitoring the situation. During public comments at an El Monte City Council meeting earlier in January, some residents called the pastor’s sermons hate speech, the paper reported.

A group called Keep El Monte Friendly had planned a protest at the church this Sunday morning. On Saturday, the group said of the incident on Instagram: “We are aware of what’s happening. We will update the page when we have more information. Stay safe everyone.”

The First Works Baptist Church did not immediately respond to KTLA’s request for comment.