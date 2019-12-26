Father drowns trying to rescue girl swept to Central Coast bay

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a father drowned after trying to rescue his 12-year-old daughter when she was swept from a Central Coast lagoon out to sea.

Rescuers with Cal Fire said the raft the girl was riding on got caught in the river current at the Carmel River State Beach near Tuesday.

It was pushed into the chilly waters of Carmel Bay.

The girl fell off the raft and her father tried to get to her.

First responders found her in the water and took her to the hospital.

Her father was brought to shore by a fireboat; he later died at the hospital.

