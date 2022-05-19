FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — No fans in the stands: That’s the message from the California Interscholastic Federation to Del Campo and Buhach Colony high schools after a video showed parents fighting with an umpire.

Parents feel the decision hurts Del Campo more than Buhach because Del Campo is the #2 seed, granting home-field advantage, but now it loses that seed advantage. Del Campo parents have also said they weren’t involved in the fight, and that it was Buhach Colony parents.

So, Del Campo administrators, the coach and a couple of players held a press conference on Wednesday to announce they are appealing the CIF’s decisions.

“The way Buhach represented themselves in the stands and then out there was just completely embarrassing,” Del Campo player Jordan Jacobson said. “For us as a team, we try not to put an emphasis on the cards we’re dealt with, rather how we play them. And you know, we’re just gonna keep competing from here and put all of that — let the adults handle that and just compete as a team. “

“We also need to send a message to people. This type of behavior by fans towards school people or officials will not be tolerated,” said Mike Garrison, Commissioner of CIF, Sac-Joaquin Section.

On top of the ruling to ban fans and move to neutral playing fields, the CIF is forcing Del Campo to forfeit the game they won on Monday because of a rule against batting practice.

This is a developing story.