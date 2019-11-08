Family of Raymon Hill Jr., victim in Bay Area shooting, files lawsuit against Airbnb

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – The first lawsuit in the deadly Halloween party shooting in Orinda that claimed the lives of 5 people will be filed on Friday.

The family of Raymon Hill Jr. is slamming Airbnb, saying the company falsely claimed to help them and that they should have made changes before the tragedy happened.

Following accusations of not responding adequately to victims’ families, Airbnb announced Thursday it will cover funeral costs and counseling bills.

Hill’s family is represented by Mitchell Law Firm, who says they plan to file the wrongful death lawsuit.

Among those named in the complaint obtained by KRON4 News are Airbnb, the property owner, and the host of the party.

Within that complaint, Airbnb is accused of failing to “adequately vet and/or evaluate prospective customers, renters, and guests.”

The Hill family’s attorney released a statement saying in part:

“The homeowners, hosts, and Airbnb, as well as the city and the police, remain complicit in operating what are essentially unregulated nightclubs not subject to the licensing requirements, rules and regulations that have been created to keep people safe. There had been enough warning signs to see that what happened to these young men and women was not only predictable, it was inevitable.” HILL FAMILY, VIA MITCHELL LAW FIRM

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.