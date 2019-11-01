Family of Army vet found dead in car trunk demands answers

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KSWB) — “Adrian was probably the most charismatic man I’ve ever met in my life. He was a sensitive man – wasn’t afraid to feel his emotions and tell you how he felt,” said Cannon Bonar of his brother Adrian.

Adrian Darren Bonar was found dead October 17 in Anaheim, his body wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of a car abandoned near State Route 91.

Adrian grew up in Escondido. He joined the Army, served in Iraq and was honorably discharged in 2010.

According to Cannon, Adrian suffered from PTSD. “When he discharged from the Army I think he was kind of lost. I know he was kind of lost; we talked about it,” Cannon said.

Adrian had been living in Los Angeles but recently moved back to Escondido to be closer to his family and his two young children.

Cannon said he has no idea why someone would want to kill his brother.

Detectives have not revealed how the 34-year-old was killed, or whether they’re aware of any suspects or motives. “Somebody might have seen him, either in L.A. or San Diego,” Cannon said. “Maybe they can help the detectives.”

Cannon said his family is doing their best to heal. Part of that healing involved setting up a foundation in Adrian’s name to help veterans struggling with the transition out of the military.

