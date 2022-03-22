SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones of a missing teenage girl are pleading for help in finding her.

Family members told FOX40 they believe the teen may have been taken against her will to Sacramento from Oakland by a sex trafficker.

Relatives of 15-year-old Alicia Aaliyah Marie Bryant are in the middle of their own stakeout at a Stockton Boulevard motel.

Her mother and aunt are frustrated at what they said is a slow response to the girl’s disappearance.

“If she sees this, I just what to tell her that I don’t care what she’s doing, I just want her home,” said Bryant’s mother, Marlene Davis. “I don’t care what’s going on, I just want her to come home or at least call me to let me know she’s OK, and that I love her and no matter what, I’m going to always be here.”

“Our children are not for sale. Our children are not supposed to go missing,” added Leia Schenk, the founder of EMPACT. “It’s not normal to go missing. Kids just don’t go missing, they’re taken and she needs to come home to her family.”

The missing teen has two first names but she goes by Alicia. She was last known to be in Los Angeles before being spotted Sunday in Sacramento at the motel, according to relatives.

Loved ones said Bryant has no family in Los Angeles and that their numbers are blocked when they call her phone, which has never happened before.

Until her cell phone pinged in Southern California, Bryant’s family had no contact with her since March 11.

The family said they believe she’s being held by a known predator whose car is at the Motel 6, and that because of the color of her skin and the fact that she has been a runaway in the past, law enforcement is ignoring the danger Bryant is in.

“We’ve contacted several law enforcement departments and we’ve been turned away each time,” explained Bryant’s aunt, Asia Bradford. “The sheriff themselves were out here at about 2:30 this morning knocking on the said door that Alicia is supposed to be located in. Nothing. They knocked for about 20 minutes and then they left and then asked us to leave right behind them.”

Bryant’s family said a motel clerk got into that room with a passkey and told them it was clear. Someone was staying there, but they weren’t inside at the time.

Oakland police told FOX40 finding Bryant is a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office case and that their vice squad is assisting.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies said the search is an active investigation and have tried to ping Bryant’s phone, canvassed the area and reviewed surveillance video but have been unable to determine if she is or was in Sacramento.