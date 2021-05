BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Giving Back to the Badge Bakersfield has put up a billboard in northwest Bakersfield to honor fallen police K-9 Jango.

The billboard can be found near Coffee and Brimhall roads, just north of the Westside Parkway.

Jango, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed in action on April 27 following a police pursuit in southeast Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says it’s working on further plans to honor the service of the police dog.