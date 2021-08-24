Ex-recall candidate Doug Ose endorses Kevin Kiley for California governor

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Former California Governor Recall candidate Doug Ose on Tuesday endorsed Kevin Kiley in the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

New: Former recall candidate and congressman Doug Ose officially endorses Kevin Kiley for Governor pic.twitter.com/Qs46Kfnpx1 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 24, 2021

In a campaign statement, Ose called Kiley “the only candidate prepared to make positive change for Californians on day one.”

“Kevin Kiley has a real record of taking the fight to Gavin Newsom on behalf of the Californians and he represents the future of our state. I’m enthusiastically endorsing Kevin Kiley for Governor,” the statement continued.

The news comes just days after Kiley appeared on Inside California Politics’ Governor Recall Debate in San Francisco.

Kiley will kick off his “Take a Chance on Change” campaign tour of California later this week.