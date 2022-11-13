Rachel Castillo is seen in an undated photo provided by the Simi Valley Police Department.

Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo.

Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location.

Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorn, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in Victorville “in connection to Rachel’s homicide,” police said in a news release.

Ali is Castillo’s ex-husband.

The couple have two young sons, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Castillo’s sister, Emily Castillo, called 911 on Thursday after returning to the Wood Ranch area apartment she shared with Rachel and her two sons and found evidence of a struggle and what was described as a “significant amount of blood” at the scene.

Rachel’s belongings, including her wallet, cellphone, car keys and vehicle were still at the location, but she was missing.

“This investigation has rapidly evolved over the past few days. This case is still under investigation and some details cannot be released due to legal and investigative reasons. The Simi Valley Police Department will release additional details related to the case when it is available,” police said.

A prayer vigil had been held earlier Sunday night at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church where Castillo had regularly attended.