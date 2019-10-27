‘Evacuations are not suggestions’: Fire officials warn NorCal residents to seek safety as Kincade Fire grows

SONOMA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and other safety officials are warning those who are in evacuation zones to get out fast.

A Cal Fire press conference Saturday night revealed the northern California wildfire is at 25,955 acres and 10% contained.

Seventy-seven structures are destroyed and 31 of them are homes. An additional 14 structures have been damaged.

There are close to 3,000 firefighters battling the fire.

Authorities are saying to not attempt to fight the fire, and if you are in an evacuation zone – you, your home and loved ones are in “eminent danger.”

Visit Cal Fire’s Twitter for up-to-date information on evacuations and more: https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_PIO.

