Escaped Monterey County inmates captured when trying to re-enter U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The two inmates who broke out of the Monterey County Jail have been arrested.

20-year-old Jonathan Salazar and 21-year-old Santos Fonseca were arrested by border patrol officers, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the inmates were captured when they tried to walk back into the country across the U.S. – Mexico border at around midnight.

The inmates were in the area of Tijuana, officials said, before trying to re-enter the U.S.

Border patrol agents arrested the pair and informed the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department.

Monterey County Sheriff’s detectives took custody of the inmates at around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The inmates are currently on their way back and will be held at the Monterey County jail.

Authorities say they will keep the two inmates in separate housing units.

The two inmates had escaped through a hole in the ceiling on Sunday, Nov. 3 and had been on the run since.

