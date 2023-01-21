UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, at about 9 a.m. officials were notified there was an alarm on John Ross, 33, monitoring device.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals. Ross is pictured leaving the Male Community Reentry Program Friday morning.

According to U.S. Marshals, Ross is not considered armed or dangerous.

Ross was last seen on Union Avenue wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts, according to U.S. Marshals.

Ross is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 186 pounds, according to officials. Ross has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, face, arms and legs.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187 or 911. All information is confidential.