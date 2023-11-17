BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bomb threat sent to various schools and a Bakersfield church Friday appears to be a hoax, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Columbus Street at around 8 a.m. for a reported bomb threat. Staff at the church told officers they received the threat through email. The emailed threat was sent to approximately 500 other email addresses.

About 15 minutes later, Garces Memorial High School reported they received the same emailed threat. Police said no explosives or any other evidence to validate the threat was found.

According to police, other schools in Kern County other areas in California were sent the same threat. The department did not name any other schools that received the same threat. The FBI was notified of the threats.

“At this point the email appears to be a hoax intended to cause disruption to daily life,” officials said in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.