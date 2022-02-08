Electric rail vehicles could mean shorter trains blocking Central Valley traffic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A plan to build autonomous battery-electric rail vehicles to move freight around on railway lines could help reduce the length of trains blocking Central Valley traffic.

Culver City-based company Parallel Systems want to build small battery-powered rail vehicles moving containers by themselves – without the need for a locomotive to pull them. So far, the company has raised over $53 million to get the idea in motion.

Company officials say their plan would essentially eliminate long freight trains as their vehicles have a smaller overhead cost and do not need to carry as much cargo to make the service economical. They can also split off where needed so different containers can go in different directions on their own while en route. The vehicles can also transport goods across a range of distances, from one city to another or across the country.







The company says their vehicles use 25% of the energy compared to a semi-truck. The proposal comes as the United States continues to experience a truck-driver shortage.

“Our business model is to give railroads the tools to convert some of the $700 billion U.S. trucking industry to rail,” said company CEO Matt Soule. “The Parallel system can also help alleviate the supply chain crisis by enabling low cost and regular movement of freight in and out of ports.”

The battery-powered rail vehicles are described as autonomous, and company figures show that they are able to carry almost three times the amount of a semi-truck (approximately 128,000 pounds). They can go as far as 500 miles and take less than an hour to charge each one.

The concept comes as major rail companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. In December, BNSF Railway announced plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive. Battery-powered locomotives are also being considered by Union Pacific and Canadian National railroad. Diesel has been used to power rail vehicles since World War II.

Parallel Systems is currently testing its emission-free battery-electric rail vehicles on a closed track in the Los Angeles area.