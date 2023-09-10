BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An eighth inmate has died this year while in custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said on Sunday.

According to KCSO, detectives responded to the Central Receiving Facility located at 1415 Truxtun Ave. for a report of an inmate death at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

No further information is being released pending the investigation of detectives, deputies said. A detailed report will be provided by detectives upon completion of the investigation.

KCSO said a seventh person died this year on Aug. 25 when a 60-year-old male in custody died at a local hospital. This death is also under investigation.