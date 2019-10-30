Easy Fire: 6,500 homes threatened in Simi Valley area as 1,300-acre blaze burns near Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KTLA) — A massive fire exploded on the hills near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley early Wednesday, threatening thousands of homes and forcing the evacuation of residents and animals as strong Santa Ana winds blew through the area.
The blaze, dubbed the Easy Fire, erupted around 6:15 a.m. in the hills along Tierra Rejada Road, just north of the library. As of 10 a.m. it has burned about 1,300 acres and was threatening 6,500 homes, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Some 800 firefighters were on the scene battling the flames.
The library is “a very big concern for us,” said Capt. Brian McGrath with the Fire Department, which deployed a significant amount of resources to the facility.
“It’s a pretty tough situation here,” said the library’s executive director, John Heubusch. “There’s never been fires this close to the library. It’s a place of a national treasure and the flames are licking right up against it.”
By about 10:40 a.m., crew appeared to have mostly extinguished the flames in the area surrounding the library.
Winds were blowing west, with the National Weather Service expecting gusts up to 60 mph at the ridgetops, according to the National Weather Service.
A weather station about 7 miles north of Simi Valley recorded gusts at least 74 mph, considered to be the force of a hurricane. Humidities will be very dry throughout the day.
Officials have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders in Simi Valley, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks and surrounding unincorporated areas.
Mandatory evacuation orders
Simi Valley / unincorporated Simi Valley / Moorpark / Thousand Oaks
- North: Tierra Rejada
- South: Olsen / Madera Street
- East: Madera Street
- West: Highway 23
Moorpark / Thousand Oaks
- North: Read Road
- South: Olsen Road
- East: Highway 23
- West: Moorpark Road
Santa Rosa / Thousand Oaks
- North: Santa Rosa Road
- East: Moorpark Road
- West: Andalusia Drive
The Fire Department urged residents to check the county’s website to see exact locations.
“Get out, and get out early,” McGrath said.
Voluntary Evacuation Orders
Moorpark / Thousand Oaks
- North: Tierra Rejada Road
- South: Santa Rosa Road
- East: Moorpark Road
- West: Vista Grande
Thousand Oaks
- North: East Olsen Road
- South: Sunset Hills Boulevard
- East: Morning Ridge Avenue
- West: Sunset Hills/East Olsen Road
Evacuation Centers
- Thousand Oaks Community Center for residents
2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
- Ventura County Fairgrounds for large animals
10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
- Camarillo Adoption Center for small animals
600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo
Near the 1300 block of Tierra Rejada Road, people were seen trying to transport a number of horses away from the flames as outhouses burned nearby.
