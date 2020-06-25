Earthquake causes rockslide in Inyo National Forest

LONE PINE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 5.8 strength earthquake shook the Central Valley Wednesday morning and caused a cascade of rocks to come crashing down closer to its epicenter at a campground within the Inyo National Forest.

The quake itself was centered in the remote area of Lone Pine in Inyo County,

Campers at the Whitney Portal Campground were able to witness the rockslide and a cloud of dust shortly after the earthquake struck.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office believes the slide was triggered by the earthquake. Campgrounds near the area were evacuated.

There are no reports of any injuries, but some cars parked near the area were covered in dust.







