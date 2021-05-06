USGS: Earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 strikes near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The United States Geological Survey reported Thursday night that an earthquake struck near Truckee.

According to the USGS, the earthquake, about 11 miles from Truckee, had a magnitude of 4.7 and depth of 3.3 km — just over 2 miles.

Over 2,000 people reported having felt the earthquake on the U.S. Geological Survey website’s Felt Report.

A magnitude 3.2 foreshock was also reported prior to the larger quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents as far as Sacramento reported feeling the earthquake.