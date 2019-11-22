E-40 featured on ‘Rap Snacks’ new line of instant ramen

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “The go-to snack after you get home from the club.”

Wise words from Bay Area entrepreneur, rapper, producer and all-around icon E-40, who took to social media Thursday to reveal the newest addition to the Rap Snacks line – instant ramen noodles.

Apparently “Icon Noodles” will be the latest to join the line of rapper-branded snacks including potato chips, popcorn, and cheese puffs.

E-40’s smiling face is featured on the “Beef Prime Rib” noodles, Master P on the “Creamy Chicken Gumbo,” and Boosie on the “Louisiana Hot and Spicy Chicken.”

Rap Snacks is the product of founder and CEO James Lindsay, who launched the brand in 1994 alongside rapper Master P.

Some of the other fun new flavors and hip-hop artists featured on the snacks include Migos (Bar-B-Quin- With My Honey chips) and Cardi B (Jerk BBQ chips).

Fetty Wap, Trina, and Lil Yachty also have their own products.

No word yet on when exactly these instant ramen noodles will hit the grocery store or web, but you can follow E-40 who’s sure to release more details soon.

