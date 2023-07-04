About 25,000 people are expected to attend the July 4 fireworks show at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles, but the show will be noticeably absent of fireworks.

Hundreds of lit up, synchronized drones will take to the sky on Tuesday night to replace the colorful explosives amid environmental concerns and increased wildfire risks.

The drones will arrange themselves in different 3D texts, logos and shapes to put a new spin on the way Americans celebrate Independence Day.

Celebrants who spoke with KTLA 5’s Sandra Mitchell said that while it does break tradition, they are not unhappy with the city’s decision to replace the fireworks show with drones.

“Fireworks are something that a lot of us grew up with,” said LeAnn Chapman, who was celebrating the Fourth of July in Grand Park. “But [the drones] definitely help us out with our pollution situation.”

Fireworks shows in Redondo Beach and Malibu have been cancelled this year, while displays like the ones at Grand Park in Downtown L.A. and in Pacific Palisades have been converted to drone shows instead.

The drones will take off at 9 p.m., and admission for the Grand Park festivities is free.