Driver in custody after high-speed pursuit and crash in Southern California

A driver was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit that involved a three-vehicle crash in San Gabriel Valley area Monday morning.

Throughout the dangerous chase, the pursuit suspect was seen speeding and weaving in out of traffic on the westbound lanes of the busy 210 Freeway.

At one point in Azusa, the grey sedan quickly drove across multiple lanes, hit the back of one pickup truck then slammed into another truck, spinning it around on the freeway.

The crash did not stop the suspect, who kept going at a high rate of speed with damage to the vehicle’s front and back.

The driver was initially wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol.

The chase ended around 9 a.m. on a surface street in Baldwin Park, where the driver stopped the car, emerged and got down on the ground. The car then briefly rolled down the street before hitting a curb.

Officers were then seen taking the driver into custody and searching his badly damaged vehicle.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash in Azusa. No further details were immediately available.