Driver charged in deadly crash reportedly was having sex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have approved revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job. The revised regulations adopted Thursday come after weeks of confusion. They conform with general state guidelines by ending most mask rules for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board approved them on a 5-1 vote. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he'll quickly issue an executive order sidestepping the usual legal review to allow the rules to take effect soon. The rules apply to almost every workplace in the state.