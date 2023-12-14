(KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended “indefinitely” by the NBA, the league announced Wednesday evening. Effectively immediately, the decision to suspend him was due to “Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct.”

“He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the NBA said in a statement.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The suspension comes the day after Green was ejected during the Warriors’ loss against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Green was tossed from the game in the third quarter after hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

The hit on Nurkic comes just a few weeks after Green was handed a five-game suspension for putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

Last season, Green was suspended for a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ midsection. In the 2016 NBA Finals, Green was suspended for Game 5 after swiping at LeBron James’ groin in Game 4 — a factor in the Warriors’ Finals loss.

Green’s history of misbehaving on the court led to the league’s decision to suspend him indefinitely, the NBA said.