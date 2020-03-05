Dramatic video shows train crashing into driver who turned onto tracks

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Dramatic video shows a motorist driving onto tracks in front of an oncoming Metro Blue Line train in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles, causing a collision and prompting a warning from officials Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo shared video of the crash, which occurred about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue.

Please please be extra careful around train tracks and oncoming trains!! This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises. We are grateful this was not a fatal collision. pic.twitter.com/wedMeShZRI — Detective Moses Castillo (@DetectiveMoses) March 4, 2020

The video shows the driver turning left in front of the oncoming train after slowing down near the tracks. The light-rail train then plows into the vehicle at the intersection, apparently destroying the car.

“That’s got to hurt,” someone can heard saying in the video, which was apparently recorded off a monitor.

From the severity of the crash, it’s not clear how the motorist survived, but Castillo said he was not seriously injured.

“This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises,” the detective tweeted. “We are grateful this was not a fatal collision.”

It appears that only one gate arm was down in the intersection, allowing the driver to proceed through.

