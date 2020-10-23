Downtown Disney to extend into California Adventure theme park in November

Starting next month, the Downtown Disney District will be extended to include Buena Vista Street inside Disney California Adventure park, Disneyland Resort officials announced Friday.

While the theme park itself remains closed, fans will be able to shop and eat at the stores and eateries that line the entrance within the gates, according to Disney’s blog.

The shops that will be open include Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, and Kingswell Camera shop.

The dining experiences include Trolley Treats, Cathay Circle, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, and Smokejumpers Grill.

“Only the shopping and dining experiences along Buena Vista Street will be accessible from the Downtown Disney District at this time, as Disney California Adventure park is currently closed,” the blog post emphasized.

Disney reminded guests that they will still need to follow the health and safety measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing requirements and mandated face mask for all visitors over the age of 2.

The announcement comes days after California released guidelines for theme park reopenings that likely won’t allow larger ones to fully welcome back guests for at least weeks, if not months.

Theme parks in the state — Disneyland and California Adventure among them — have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

