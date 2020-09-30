Downed military plane reported in Imperial County, Navy says

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downed military plane reported in Imperial County, Navy says

One of the planes involved, following its landing in Thermal on Tuesday.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A military cargo plane has reportedly come down in the area of the Salton Sea, according to a Facebook post by the Naval Air Facility in El Centro.

The U.S. Navy says personnel are coordinating with the FAA, Imperial County agencies, and the CHP, to determine the details.

No other information was immediately available.

