FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Dolly Parton is set to give fans a first listen to her new album “ROCKSTAR” on Nov. 15 at cinemas worldwide, including a few in Fresno, Tulare, and Merced.

The event will include behind-the-scenes footage, music videos, special performances, and an exclusive interview.

The album event will feature an exclusive performance of a holiday song and the classic hit “9 to 5” according to the event’s website.

Dolly Parton fans can see this sneak peek of her new album at Maya Cinemas Fresno 16, Regal Edwards Fresno and IMAX, Galaxy Tulare Luxury+, and Regal Hollywood Merced on Nov. 15.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Will, which is the largest nonprofit music program in the United States public school system.

For more information on this sneak peek event, click here.