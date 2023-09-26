BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music icon Dolly Parton is known not only for her decades-long singing career, but also for her program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Since its launch in 1995, the program has spread rapidly across the country, but now, the star’s organization is partnering with Kern County libraries to address literacy needs within the county and state.

“California is the 15th state to expand this program, and unfortunately we have the lowest literacy rate in the entire nation and that has to change,” said a representative of Senator Shannon Grove’s office.

The book gifting program will mail free, high-quality books to families with children from birth to five years old, no matter their family’s income. The first five years are essential for children’s development, and Regional Director of Dollywood Foundation Rachel King said this program makes it easier for families to hit those developmental marks.

“What this program really does is it gets the books to the home directly so that’s one thing that can break down some barriers about accessing books,” King told 17 News. “So having them directly to the home, being free to the family, can increase that accessibility to reading.”

During the event, parents could sign up for the program, check out some of the books and spend time with their children working on sensory and art activities for early learners.

Though Dolly Parton herself was not there for the event, her stick figure was, and drew almost as much attention and excitement as many looked forward to what this partnership means for Kern libraries.

“Dolly Parton is such a legend, and I think it only adds to the library persona, to literacy, even to have a figure like Dolly Parton backing up literacy in our early learners,” said Daredia.

For more information on the program, visit the Kern County Libraries website.