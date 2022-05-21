LOS ANGELES (KTXL) — The U. S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced Thursday that it had recovered $11,209 in back wages for an employee who was illegally fired by their Los Angeles slaughterhouse and meatpacker employer.

DOL said an investigation by its Wage and Hour Division found that Commodity Sales Co. fired a worker who took a leave of absence protected by the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

“The Wage and Hour Division is committed to defending the rights of workers, especially those who are terminated unjustly for missing work due to their health issues,” Assistant District Director Francisco Ocampo said in a press release. “As the outcome of this case shows, negligence can be costly for the employer.”

DOL also said Commodity Sales Co. failed to provide the worker with information about FMLA before they took their leave and found violations of FMLA recordkeeping requirements.