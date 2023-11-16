BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield firearms dealer has been indicted on federal gun trafficking charges stemming from an investigation that tied more than 100 weapons sold by him to crime scenes in multiple states, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California said Joshua Kimball, the owner of Show Off Sports LLC in Bakersfield, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts including trafficking of firearms, unlawful transfer of firearms violating state and federal law.

Prosecutors allege Kimball, through Show Off Sports LLC, sold firearms illegally, without requiring background checks, registration or paperwork for the sales.

According to court documents, Kimball allegedly sold undercover agents multiple weapons including short-barreled rifles and several silencers.

According to prosecutors, more than 100 firearms connected to crimes in California, Nevada, Arizona and Mexico were traced back to Kimball.

Kimball faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for trafficking firearms, 10 years for unlawful transfer of firearms and five years in prison plus fines for unlawful transfer of firearms violating state law.