Dodgers to hold celebration for World Series championship at a ‘later date,’ team says

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — While Dodger fans are undoubtedly ready to celebrate their team’s first World Series title in 32 years, they will, unfortunately, have to wait for a championship parade.

That’s because the Dodgers organization on Wednesday made it clear that such a celebration will be taking place at a “later date” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This season was everything we believed it could be. It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball,” a statement from the team read. “While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can’t wait to celebrate together!”

The Dodgers proved the third time was indeed the charm on Tuesday night when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to clinch the series, which marked the team’s third appearance in the Fall Classic in four years.

It was the franchise’s first title since 1988 — coincidentally another year where the Dodgers and the Lakers both won championships.

The Lakers of course won their title earlier this month, and star LeBron James was ready to have a celebration for both teams moments after the Dodgers’ victory.

“Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but … I wanna celebrate with our

@Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS,” James tweeted.

His tweet received many shares and likes, and even elicited a response from Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“Let’s talk. I’m down for anything safe,” Garcetti tweeted. “Thank you both and the @Dodgers and @Lakers for the best single month in LA sports history!”

The mayor later told the Los Angeles Times that he fully intended for each time to have the opportunity to have a celebration on their own day, though he did not give a time frame for when that potentially take place.

With coronavirus restrictions still in effect in Southern California, it’s also not known where such a celebration could happen. Garcetti floated the idea of holding them at Griffith Park Observatory.

“Watch [the teams] preside over the town as champions,” he told the Times.

But while fans will have to wait for a parade, they will be able to head to Dodger Stadium beginning Thursday to pick up their World Series Championship merchandise. The Top of the Park and Left Field Plaza stores will reopen that day from noon to 9 p.m.

The Left Field Plaza store will then be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Friday, while the stadium is in use as a vote center for L.A. County through Election Day.

