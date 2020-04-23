Dodgers pay grocery tab for shoppers at Smart & Final store in South L.A.

California

by: KTLA

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Dodgers surprised shoppers Thursday morning at a Smart & Final Extra! store in South Los Angeles by paying for their groceries at the checkout counter.

The surprise took place at the store located at 9850 S. Laurel St., bordering the Watts and Florence-Firestone communities.

The first hour of the event — from 6 to 7 a.m. — was reserved for shoppers 60 years and older, expectant mothers, those with disabilities and first responders amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a news release from Smart & Final.

The Dodgers Foundation agreed to pick up the tab for all of the store’s customers during that time.

The surprised customers were grateful for the free groceries.

“It’s a blessing: You don’t have to pay for groceries. First time ever for me,” one shopper said.

The Dodgers continued to purchase groceries for shoppers for about another hour once the general public was allowed to enter the store at 7 a.m.

 “I got it all for free,” another happy customer said.

Smart & Final is the official grocery partner for the Dodgers.

