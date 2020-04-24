DMV waiving late fees, registration requirements and more

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — The DMV announced Wednesday it will offer relief to California residents dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a move which follows an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, identification cards, temporary operating permits, and motor carrier permits, will be waived off or extended.

“These measures can help lighten the burden many Californians are experiencing during this difficult time,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

The department says staff will continue to provide services via mail, online, kiosks, call centers, available business partners, and virtually, to process transactions. Customers are also encouraged to renew vehicle registrations online.

