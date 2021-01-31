DMV set to resume behind-the-wheel tests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Behind-the-wheel driving tests are set to resume in California, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

On Thursday, the DMV announced that the these tests will resume on Monday, Feb. 1.

Driving tests that were previously canceled between Dec. 14 and Feb. 1 in order to keep customers healthy and safe will be automatically rescheduled by the DMV.

Customers will be rescheduled within the next two weeks and receive a text with the new appointment time.

New appointments will be available in mid-February, the DMV anticipates.

Permits with an expiration date through May 31, 2021, were previously extended by the DMV for six months. No paperwork is required for this extension.

Commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits, certifications, and endorsements were also extended through Feb 28.

Face coverings are required in the DMV offices, along with social distancing, health screenings, and temperature checks.

In addition to in-office safety measures, protocols are in place for behind-the-wheel tests as well.

The DMV encourages customers to use online services instead of making an in-person appointment.

California residents can also renew their driver’s license online.