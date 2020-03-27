DMV field offices close – still providing services remotely

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is closing field offices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the department says it will still provide essential services remotely.
Field offices will close Friday, but the DMV will continue to provide services through the mail and online.
Officials say all appointments at this time have been canceled and no appointments are currently available.
