Dixie Fire surpasses half a million acres

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire and the forest service have been working together around the clock to make sure the flames of the Dixie Fire do not travel towards another community.

It’s already scorched through 501,008 acres, according to Cal Fires Wednesday morning update. It is 30% contained.

The destruction in historic Greenville is making the firefighters work even harder to prevent another town from being destroyed in Plumas, Butte, Tehama or Lassen counties.

So far, Chester, Crescent Mills and Janeville have all been spared.

The fire hasn’t become close to Susanville or Quincy. But fire officials report that Canyon Dam, Greenville and Almanor have been destroyed.

Thousands are still under evacuation orders and just over one thousand structures were burned to the ground.

Thousands of acres of Lassen and Plumas National Forest land has burned.

It is the state’s second largest fire ever recorded.

All day on Tuesday, fire crews aggressively went after hot spots – taking advantage of cooler temperatures.

But Wednesday is set to be a hot one, with some areas reaching triple digit temperatures. It will be dry and visibility is still poor due to heavy smoke.

There might be isolated thunderstorms later in the week which is also causing some concern for this huge battle.