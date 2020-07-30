Divers find, return Paralympian’s prosthetic leg from ocean floor

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A Paralympian who lost his prosthetic leg now has it back in time to get ready for next year’s Tokyo games.

On Tuesday, lifeguard divers with the Long Beach Fire Department returned the lost prosthetic to Dewalt Mix.

They said Mix lost it while swimming in the area of Island White, just offshore from Long Beach, on Sunday.

Divers searched that night for the prosthetic, but were not able to find it until Tuesday.

They said the leg was at the bottom of the ocean.

“And they sent me a photo of the divers coming out of the water with the leg in the air, Mix said. “I couldn’t believe it. I’d already begun the process of trying to have a new one made, which this one took 7 months to have fabricated.”

Mix will be representing the United States in the javelin event at the 2021 Paralympic Games.

