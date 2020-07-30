Divers find, return Paralympian’s prosthetic leg from ocean floor

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A Paralympian who lost his prosthetic leg now has it back in time to get ready for next year’s Tokyo games.

On Tuesday, lifeguard divers with the Long Beach Fire Department returned the lost prosthetic to Dewalt Mix.

They said Mix lost it while swimming in the area of Island White, just offshore from Long Beach, on Sunday.

Divers searched that night for the prosthetic, but were not able to find it until Tuesday.

They said the leg was at the bottom of the ocean.

“And they sent me a photo of the divers coming out of the water with the leg in the air, Mix said. “I couldn’t believe it. I’d already begun the process of trying to have a new one made, which this one took 7 months to have fabricated.”

Mix will be representing the United States in the javelin event at the 2021 Paralympic Games.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.